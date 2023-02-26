Israel Discount Bank of New York Acquires 2,508 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 181.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 536.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,413,942 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $231,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,688 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,992,079 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $326,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 265.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 1,402,466 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $229,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,002 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 207,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 247,764 shares of company stock valued at $39,940,935 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, November 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.77.

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $186.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.87 and its 200 day moving average is $160.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,545.07, a PEG ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.17. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.22 and a 52 week high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.