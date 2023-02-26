iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by 1607 Capital Partners LLC

1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,576,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,500 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 4.5% of 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 1607 Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $58,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 27,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares during the last quarter. Seldon Capital LP acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $277,000. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 202,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 56,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $401,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.06 and its 200 day moving average is $23.04.

