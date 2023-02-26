iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,310 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,511.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $102.19 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $111.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

