iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Stock Position Raised by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 60.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,497 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $9,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 426,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,903,000 after purchasing an additional 195,401 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,668,000 after purchasing an additional 9,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,957,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $148.24 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $166.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $144.35.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.