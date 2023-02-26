iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. One Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.1% during the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 60,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,000 after purchasing an additional 4,755 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $3,524,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $1,947,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:USMV opened at $71.09 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.87.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

