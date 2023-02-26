iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Shares Bought by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $4,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the second quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224,778 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,329,000 after buying an additional 3,285,844 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,776.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,337,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,703,000 after buying an additional 2,256,518 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 37.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,582,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,822,000 after acquiring an additional 703,770 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.33. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

