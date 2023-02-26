iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stake Increased by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 224,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,070 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $97.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $98.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $93.20 and a 12 month high of $111.17.

