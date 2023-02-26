iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stake Increased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,394 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,483 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IUSV. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $454,740,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 73.8% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,573,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,535,000 after purchasing an additional 668,247 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 20.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,754,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,870,000 after purchasing an additional 296,691 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,055,000 after purchasing an additional 271,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $73,000.

IUSV stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%.

