iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Increased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,741,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245,653 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.0% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $513,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $2,400,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,652,000 after purchasing an additional 234,867 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 45,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,186,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 137,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 32,477 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

IEFA stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.67.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

