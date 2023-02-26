iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Shares Sold by Israel Discount Bank of New York

Israel Discount Bank of New York decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Israel Discount Bank of New York’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Israel Discount Bank of New York’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,258,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 20,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the period.

Shares of IEI opened at $114.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.82. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $112.26 and a one year high of $127.25.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

