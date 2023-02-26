IOTA (MIOTA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.62 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $691.71 million and approximately $15.62 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000606 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00012595 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000143 BTC.
About IOTA
IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.
IOTA Coin Trading
