IOTA (MIOTA) 1-Day Volume Reaches $15.62 Million

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 1.5% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can currently be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00001072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market capitalization of $691.71 million and approximately $15.62 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002201 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00012595 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000011 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000143 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

