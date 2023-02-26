IOST Price Hits $0.0115 on Top Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, IOST has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. IOST has a market cap of $216.08 million and approximately $11.90 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IOST coin can currently be bought for $0.0115 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 46.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.18 or 0.00420965 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,704.03 or 0.28454483 BTC.

About IOST

IOST uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. The official website for IOST is iost.io. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

