Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.
Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Trading Down 2.1 %
IVR opened at $12.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average is $13.52. The stock has a market cap of $496.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.61. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $24.00.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco Mortgage Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 97.3% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 97,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 47,897 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 18,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.54% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.
