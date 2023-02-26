Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Intellicheck Price Performance

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $2.46 on Thursday. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.33 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The stock has a market cap of $46.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

