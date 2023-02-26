Injective Protocol (INJ) Price Hits $3.74

Injective Protocol (INJ) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. Over the last week, Injective Protocol has traded 10.4% lower against the US dollar. Injective Protocol has a market cap of $273.33 million and $49.66 million worth of Injective Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Injective Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $3.74 or 0.00016021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Injective Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.30 or 0.00417071 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,644.50 or 0.28191230 BTC.

About Injective Protocol

Injective Protocol’s launch date was October 17th, 2020. Injective Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,005,554 tokens. Injective Protocol’s official Twitter account is @injective_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Injective Protocol is injective.com. The Reddit community for Injective Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/injective and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Injective Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Injective project aims to make currency exchanges completely decentralized, public operated networks. What this means is the exchange is solely operated by people who hold INJ tokens. There is no centralized governing body that enforces control over the development of the project. The Injective Protocol project officially launched via a public offering in 2020, and it was backed by names in the industry like Binance, Pantera and Hashed.The Injective Chain is the blockchain foundation of the project. It hosts a completely decentralized order book and employs elements from the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). The platform also incorporates a bi-directional token bridge, linking it to the Ethereum ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Injective Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Injective Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Injective Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Injective Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Injective Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.