IndiGG (INDI) Trading Down 6.4% This Week

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. One IndiGG token can now be bought for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a market capitalization of $123.60 million and approximately $195,729.11 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IndiGG Token Profile

IndiGG launched on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for IndiGG is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IndiGG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IndiGG should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IndiGG using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

