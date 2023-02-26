Immutable X 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $31.49 Million (IMX)

Immutable X (IMX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One Immutable X token can currently be bought for about $0.98 or 0.00004226 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Immutable X has a total market cap of $559.68 million and approximately $31.49 million worth of Immutable X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Immutable X has traded 8.3% lower against the dollar.

Immutable X Profile

Immutable X’s launch date was July 18th, 2021. Immutable X’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 570,354,831 tokens. The official website for Immutable X is www.immutable.com. The Reddit community for Immutable X is https://reddit.com/r/immutablex/. The official message board for Immutable X is www.immutable.com/blog. Immutable X’s official Twitter account is @immutable and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “IMX is the native utility token of the Immutable X protocol.Immutable X protocol claims zero gas fees, instant trades, and carbon-neutral NFTs for marketplaces, games, and applications without compromise. With an engine that supports over 9,000 transactions per second,”

Buying and Selling Immutable X

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Immutable X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Immutable X should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Immutable X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

