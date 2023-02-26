Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.11.
H has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Shares of H stock opened at C$35.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.42. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$30.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.27.
Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.
