Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$37.11.

H has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Hydro One from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Hydro One from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Stock Performance

Shares of H stock opened at C$35.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.36, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.42. Hydro One has a fifty-two week low of C$30.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.27.

Hydro One Announces Dividend

Hydro One Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

(Get Rating)

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers of high-voltage transmission lines and 125,000 circuit kilometers of primary low-voltage distribution network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.