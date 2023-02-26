Huobi Token Price Up 2.9% Over Last 7 Days (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Huobi Token token can now be purchased for approximately $5.35 or 0.00022673 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a market capitalization of $868.15 million and $13.55 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.35 or 0.00420793 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000100 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,715.47 or 0.28442840 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 203,980,445 tokens and its circulating supply is 162,233,844 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.huobiwallet.com. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Huobi Token (HT) is the native cryptocurrency of Huobi Global exchange. It belongs to a group of cryptocurrencies often referred to as exchange tokens. Huobi Token was issued and distributed in 2018 to Huobi users according to a special giveaway plan where platform users were rewarded with free tokens. Of the total supply of 500 million HT, 300 million were distributed to Huobi’s users, 100 million are for platform rewards and operations, and another 100 million is a reservation for team incentives.After the giveaway, users were able to trade it and benefit from the opportunities that the Huobi Token made available on the Huobi platform.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.