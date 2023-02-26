Horizon Investments LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 304,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,325 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $11,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 289,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 9,772 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 9,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 11,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Northland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after buying an additional 3,374 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA opened at $44.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $49.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.70.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

