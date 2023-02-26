Horizon Investments LLC Trims Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,808 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Personal Financial Services increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 126.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 68 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter worth $32,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Broadcom by 138.7% during the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 74 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0 %

AVGO stock opened at $577.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $240.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.10. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $645.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $578.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $527.78.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AVGO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $667.21.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software segments. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise, and embedded networking applications.

