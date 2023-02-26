Horizon Investments LLC Sells 1,682,551 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Horizon Investments LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,039,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682,551 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 1.6% of Horizon Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Horizon Investments LLC owned 0.47% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $52,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 134,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 71,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDW opened at $31.18 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $25.13 and a twelve month high of $35.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.53.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

