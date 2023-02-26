Horizon Investments LLC Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Horizon Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,777 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Horizon Investments LLC owned approximately 0.18% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $38,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 79.9% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 107,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after purchasing an additional 47,596 shares during the period. Israel Discount Bank of New York increased its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 28,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,082,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $103,919,000 after acquiring an additional 202,454 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $95.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.68. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $92.48 and a 1-year high of $113.49.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

