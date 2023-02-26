Horizon Investments LLC Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 28.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 284,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,350 shares during the quarter. iShares MBS ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Horizon Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $25,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4,516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Mill Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF during the third quarter worth $26,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MBB stock opened at $92.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.93. iShares MBS ETF has a 12 month low of $88.00 and a 12 month high of $105.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a $0.243 dividend. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

