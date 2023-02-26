Hermez Network Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $189.11 Million (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 26th. In the last seven days, Hermez Network has traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $189.11 million and $282,887.85 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for about $5.18 or 0.00022258 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 5.16464212 USD and is up 0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $274,745.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

