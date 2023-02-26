Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HTLD. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Heartland Express from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Heartland Express from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Heartland Express from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised Heartland Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

In related news, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, with a total value of $34,410.48. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at $34,410.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Michael John Sullivan bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $32,320.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,664 shares in the company, valued at $285,450.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Ann S. Gerdin Revocable Trust bought 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $34,410.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,410.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 22,929 shares of company stock valued at $367,695 in the last ninety days. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Heartland Express by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 3,541 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Heartland Express by 1,533.9% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Heartland Express by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Heartland Express in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.76% of the company’s stock.

HTLD stock opened at $16.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.63. Heartland Express has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.64.

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $354.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.23 million. Heartland Express had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The business’s revenue was up 138.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heartland Express will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heartland Express, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of short-to-medium haul truckload carrier services. It offers long haul truckload and regional truckload transportation. The company was founded by Russell A. Gerdin in 1978 and is headquartered in North Liberty, IA.

