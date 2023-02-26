HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Position Reduced by Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 528,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,241 shares during the quarter. HealthEquity comprises about 6.5% of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $35,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HQY. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HealthEquity during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in HealthEquity by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HQY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on HealthEquity to $75.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on HealthEquity from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James upped their target price on HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on HealthEquity from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,426. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $64.67 on Friday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.35 and a 12 month high of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.12.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.58 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. On average, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

