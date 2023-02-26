Head to Head Survey: Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) & Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF)

Tenet Fintech Group (OTCMKTS:PKKFF – Get Rating) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Squarespace’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tenet Fintech Group $82.68 million 0.73 -$39.70 million ($0.79) -0.77 Squarespace $784.04 million 4.02 -$249.15 million N/A N/A

Tenet Fintech Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Squarespace.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenet Fintech Group -55.67% N/A N/A Squarespace -4.09% N/A -3.59%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Tenet Fintech Group and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Tenet Fintech Group has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Squarespace has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its share price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tenet Fintech Group and Squarespace, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenet Fintech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Squarespace 0 9 5 0 2.36

Squarespace has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8.41%. Given Squarespace’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Squarespace is more favorable than Tenet Fintech Group.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.9% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. 45.5% of Squarespace shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Squarespace beats Tenet Fintech Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tenet Fintech Group

Tenet Fintech Group, Inc. is an information technology portfolio management company, which engages in assembling, financing, and managing a portfolio of companies and assets in some of the tech sectors. It operates through the following segments: Fintech Platform, Financial Services, and Other. The Fintech Platform segment comprises procurement and distribution of products within a specific supply chain or facilitating transactions in the commercial lending industry through technology platforms. The Financial Services segment provides commercial loans to entrepreneurs and SMEs and giving turn-key credit outsourcing services to banks and other lending institutions. The Other segment includes activity and unallocated portion of the Canadian parent company’s services and all non-operating holdings registered in Hong Kong and China. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

