Head to Head Survey: MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP) & Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI)

MusclePharm (OTCMKTS:MSLP – Get Rating) and Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MusclePharm and Rockwell Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MusclePharm $50.04 million 0.00 -$12.87 million ($0.58) 0.00 Rockwell Medical $61.93 million 0.28 -$32.67 million N/A N/A

MusclePharm has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rockwell Medical.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MusclePharm -38.51% N/A -169.56% Rockwell Medical -36.70% -297.10% -50.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.5% of MusclePharm shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.6% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. 60.7% of MusclePharm shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Rockwell Medical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MusclePharm and Rockwell Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MusclePharm 0 0 0 0 N/A Rockwell Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Rockwell Medical has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 276.34%. Given Rockwell Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rockwell Medical is more favorable than MusclePharm.

Volatility and Risk

MusclePharm has a beta of -0.07, indicating that its stock price is 107% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rockwell Medical has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rockwell Medical beats MusclePharm on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MusclePharm

MusclePharm Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes sports nutrition products and nutritional supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of performance powders, capsules, tablets, gels, and on-the-go ready to eat snacks. Its MusclePharm brand product portfolio includes combat protein powder and combat crunch protein bars; and essential supplements, such as a BCAA, creatine, glutamine, carnitine, CLA, fish oil, multi-vitamin, and other products. The company also provides FitMiss branded sports nutrition products, which are formulated primarily for the female body to support women in the areas of weight management, lean muscle mass, body composition, and general health and wellness; and functional energy beverages under the Combat Energy and FitMiss Energy brands. It sells its products to various athletes and fitness enthusiasts. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

