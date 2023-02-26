Head-To-Head Review: VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC) versus AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG)

VU1 (OTCMKTS:VUOC – Get Rating) and AmpliTech Group (OTCMKTS:AMPG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

6.4% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by institutional investors. 33.1% of AmpliTech Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get VU1 alerts:

Profitability

This table compares VU1 and AmpliTech Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VU1 N/A N/A N/A AmpliTech Group -14.58% -8.92% -7.18%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio VU1 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AmpliTech Group $17.84 million 1.38 -$4.76 million N/A N/A

This table compares VU1 and AmpliTech Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

VU1 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AmpliTech Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for VU1 and AmpliTech Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VU1 0 0 0 0 N/A AmpliTech Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

VU1 has a beta of -0.76, indicating that its stock price is 176% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AmpliTech Group has a beta of 1.23, indicating that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AmpliTech Group beats VU1 on 4 of the 7 factors compared between the two stocks.

About VU1

(Get Rating)

Vu1 Corp. designs, develops and sells mercury-free lighting products using its proprietary Electron Stimulated Luminescence (ESL) technology. It’s ESL lights use a form of cathode-ray tube technology in which accelerated electrons stimulate phosphor to create light, making the surface of lights glow in a highly energy-efficient manner and with a warm natural light. The company was founded on August 30, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About AmpliTech Group

(Get Rating)

AmpliTech Group, Inc. engages in the design, development, and manufacture of radio frequency components. It offers signal processing components for satellite and 5G communications networks, defense, space, and other commercial applications. Its products include amplifiers, passive components, mechanical drawings, monolithic microwave integrated circuit, and 5G. The company was founded by Fawad Maqbool on October 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for VU1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VU1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.