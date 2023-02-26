HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Raised to $283.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Stephens from $275.00 to $283.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HCA. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $269.41.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $249.14 on Wednesday. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $164.47 and a 52 week high of $279.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.34 and its 200-day moving average is $228.11. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $15.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,260.96% and a net margin of 9.37%. On average, analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 17.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 16,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total value of $4,138,519.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,756,157.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,899 shares of company stock valued at $20,460,494 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HCA Healthcare

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCA. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,039,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,194 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,616,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,862,000 after acquiring an additional 116,442 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,948,000 after purchasing an additional 347,177 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,798,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,299,000 after purchasing an additional 293,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,675,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631,598 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

