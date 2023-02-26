HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Karyopharm Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.19) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

KPTI has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Karyopharm Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

NASDAQ KPTI opened at $3.00 on Wednesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $10.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.02 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 73.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 612.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 134.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Karyopharm Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Karyopharm Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1 (or CRM1).

