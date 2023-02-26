HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Electra Battery Materials (NASDAQ:ELBM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $7.75 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Electra Battery Materials’ FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Electra Battery Materials Trading Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ ELBM opened at $2.16 on Wednesday. Electra Battery Materials has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.62.

Institutional Trading of Electra Battery Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tamar Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electra Battery Materials by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Tamar Securities LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electra Battery Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

About Electra Battery Materials

Electra Battery Materials Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its project portfolio includes First Cobalt Refinery, Iron Creek, Greater Cobalt, and The Geology of Cobalt. The company was founded on July 13, 2011 and is headquartered Toronto, Canada.

