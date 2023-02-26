Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking Reiterates “€30.00” Price Target for freenet (FRA:FNTN)

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FNTN has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays set a €27.50 ($29.26) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €21.00 ($22.34) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($28.72) price target on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on freenet in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on freenet in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st.

Get freenet alerts:

freenet Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of freenet stock opened at €23.64 ($25.15) on Thursday. freenet has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.43) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($35.02). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €21.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is €21.24.

About freenet

freenet AG provides telecommunications, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the areas of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment offers mobile communications services, such as marketing of mobile communications services, which include voice and data services from the mobile communications network operators; sells and distributes mobile communications devices, as well as offers additional services for mobile data communications and digital lifestyle; and planning, construction, installation, and maintenance services for WiFi networks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.