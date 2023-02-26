Harmony Market Capitalization Hits $291.36 Million (ONE)

Harmony (ONE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last week, Harmony has traded 16.1% lower against the US dollar. Harmony has a market capitalization of $291.36 million and $19.03 million worth of Harmony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harmony coin can now be purchased for about $0.0222 or 0.00000095 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.65 or 0.00420745 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000099 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,668.34 or 0.28439224 BTC.

About Harmony

Harmony (CRYPTO:ONE) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 16th, 2018. Harmony’s total supply is 13,799,942,354 coins and its circulating supply is 13,104,842,354 coins. Harmony’s official website is www.harmony.one. The official message board for Harmony is medium.com/harmony-one. The Reddit community for Harmony is https://reddit.com/r/harmony_one/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Harmony’s official Twitter account is @harmonyprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Harmony Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Harmony provides a high-throughput, low-latency and low-fee consensus platform designed to power the decentralized economy of the future. It plans to address the issues faced in other blockchain ecosystems through the use of the best research and engineering practices in an optimally tuned system.The technical focus of the project is on resharding and secure staking with decentralized randomness. Harmony also implements optimal cross-shard routing and fast block propagation.Effective Proof-of-Stake (EPoS) is a staking mechanism in a sharded blockchain that achieves both security and decentralization. EPoS allows staking from hundreds of validators and the unique effective stake mechanism reduces the tendency of stake centralization. Unlike proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanisms, EPoS is designed for faster processing times and improved scalability. While PoW requires a lot of electrical and computing power, staking consensus methods rely on an abundance of value holders, who become validators. To ensure the protection of nodes and secure the validation process, Harmony introduced the Verifiable Random Function (VRF) for unbiased and unpredictable shard membership. This means that nodes and validators are assigned and re-assigned in a randomized manner.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harmony directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harmony should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harmony using one of the exchanges listed above.

