Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Receives $1,116.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,080.00.

Several brokerages have commented on HRGLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 780 ($9.39) to GBX 785 ($9.45) in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $20.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.75. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

