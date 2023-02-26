Guild of Guardians Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $375,211.51 (GOG)

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 26th. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded up 3% against the US dollar. One Guild of Guardians token can currently be bought for about $0.0907 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $26.29 million and approximately $375,211.51 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Guild of Guardians Token Profile

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

