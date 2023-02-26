Governance OHM Trading Down 2.1% This Week (GOHM)

Governance OHM (GOHM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. Governance OHM has a total market capitalization of $196.16 million and approximately $633,722.96 worth of Governance OHM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Governance OHM has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Governance OHM token can now be bought for approximately $2,744.06 or 0.11810953 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
Governance OHM Profile
Governance OHM launched on November 23rd, 2021. Governance OHM’s total supply is 113,153 tokens. The official message board for Governance OHM is olympusdao.medium.com. Governance OHM’s official website is www.olympusdao.finance. Governance OHM’s official Twitter account is @olympusdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Governance OHM is https://reddit.com/r/olympusdao.
Governance OHM Token Trading
