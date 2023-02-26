Golden Goose Price Reaches $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 25th. One Golden Goose token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Golden Goose has a market cap of $86,324.35 and approximately $4.97 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Golden Goose Token Profile

Golden Goose’s launch date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 tokens. Golden Goose’s official message board is medium.com/@contact_31481. Golden Goose’s official website is goldengoose.io. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @goldengoosenews and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Golden Goose Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity.The official Golden Goose ticker is “GOLD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golden Goose should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golden Goose using one of the exchanges listed above.

