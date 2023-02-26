Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Globus Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. BTIG Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Globus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Shares of Globus Medical stock opened at $58.76 on Wednesday. Globus Medical has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $81.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.99.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total transaction of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Globus Medical by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Globus Medical during the third quarter valued at $197,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its holdings in Globus Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Globus Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

