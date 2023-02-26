Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Water Resources (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Water Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Global Water Resources Stock Performance

GWRS stock opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company has a market capitalization of $311.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.72. Global Water Resources has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $17.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.29.

Global Water Resources Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Global Water Resources

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 131.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter worth $95,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 73,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 17,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Water Resources by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

