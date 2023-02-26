Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 465,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,837 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.17% of Global Payments worth $50,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Global Payments by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,288,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,366,000 after purchasing an additional 48,605 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Global Payments by 259.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 17,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,377,000 after purchasing an additional 12,479 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.12.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.62 per share, for a total transaction of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Global Payments stock opened at $112.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $29.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $146.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.92.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 227.28%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

