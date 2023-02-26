Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $44.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on GLBE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $48.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Global-e Online from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.00.
Global-e Online Price Performance
NASDAQ GLBE opened at $29.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.05. Global-e Online has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $40.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.31 and a beta of 1.23.
Institutional Trading of Global-e Online
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Global-e Online by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 15,246,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,682,000 after acquiring an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,819,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,671,000 after buying an additional 2,446,452 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 8,962,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,834,000 after buying an additional 2,783,926 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 1,236.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,969,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,576,000 after buying an additional 6,448,167 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Global-e Online by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,837,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,464,000 after buying an additional 367,234 shares during the period. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.
