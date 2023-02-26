Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $359.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $358.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $356.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $348.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Insider Transactions at Gartner

In other news, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total value of $71,242.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 1,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $436,130.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,452,654.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claire Herkes sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.21, for a total transaction of $71,242.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,256.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,769 shares of company stock valued at $13,609,902. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gartner Stock Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Gartner by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 35,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,480,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 234.5% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after purchasing an additional 29,015 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Gartner during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,404,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Gartner by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gartner by 287.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Gartner stock opened at $332.35 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $337.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $320.08. Gartner has a twelve month low of $221.39 and a twelve month high of $358.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.77. The company has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $1.13. Gartner had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 2,645.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

