Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Trims Position in Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 3.71% of Matthews International worth $25,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Matthews International by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Matthews International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,300,000 after acquiring an additional 48,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Matthews International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,133,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,497,000 after acquiring an additional 8,432 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Matthews International by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,120,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,130,000 after acquiring an additional 13,204 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matthews International stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. Matthews International Co. has a 1 year low of $22.12 and a 1 year high of $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Matthews International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.10%.

Matthews International Corp. engages in the provision of brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies. It operates through the following segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment consists of bronze and granite memorials, and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation and incineration equipment for the cemetery and funeral home industries.

