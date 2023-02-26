Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,920 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.16% of Campbell Soup worth $22,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 147,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 26,620 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 96.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total value of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total value of $2,497,338.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NYSE CPB opened at $53.13 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $41.72 and a fifty-two week high of $57.78. The stock has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.73 and a 200-day moving average of $51.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.43% and a net margin of 8.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.09.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.