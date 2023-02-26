Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 60,382 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 206.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,382 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $16,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 1.1 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $249.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.47 and a 12 month high of $279.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $252.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.11.

HCA Healthcare Increases Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $15.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.51 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.37% and a negative return on equity of 1,260.96%. As a group, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.65%.

HCA Healthcare declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Cowen upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $239.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total value of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,076,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Timothy M. Mcmanus sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.06, for a total transaction of $2,007,074.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,553,537.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bill B. Rutherford sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.19, for a total transaction of $7,745,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,076,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 79,899 shares of company stock worth $20,460,494 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

