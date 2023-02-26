Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases 3,800 Shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 926,625 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 3.11% of Flushing Financial worth $17,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FFIC. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 8,578 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,344 shares of the bank’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 5,934 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,480,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,449,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 29.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Flushing Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,330,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,077,000 after acquiring an additional 56,474 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th.

Flushing Financial stock opened at $19.61 on Friday. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Flushing Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.34%.

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loans, U.S.

