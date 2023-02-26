Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,118,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,686 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $21,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,677,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,600,000 after acquiring an additional 326,608 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,444,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,888,000 after buying an additional 122,662 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 48.9% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,889,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,848,000 after buying an additional 2,918,450 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,114,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,160,000 after buying an additional 195,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,276,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,520,000 after buying an additional 242,226 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:REZI opened at $18.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.62. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $27.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.11). Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Resideo Technologies from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Imperial Capital downgraded Resideo Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Resideo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, thermal and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following business segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

