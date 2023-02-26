Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Lowers Stake in INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 455,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,617 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in INDUS Realty Trust were worth $23,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INDT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in INDUS Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 343,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,089,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

INDUS Realty Trust Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of INDT opened at $66.38 on Friday. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.33 and a twelve month high of $78.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.84.

INDUS Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from INDUS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. INDUS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

INDT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered shares of INDUS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in the developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

